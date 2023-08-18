The Class of 1958: schoolday memories from Glenrothes
He first came to Fife in 1958, when Glenrothes town was just 10 years, and now lives in Falkland.
He dug out his old school photo after reading about the town’s 75th anniversary celebrations currenbly taking place
Don said: "I was in the Kingdom Centre a few days ago and noticed a huge sign saying it was now 75 years of age. I lived in Glenrothes at 75 Warout Road and even have photos of me from around that time.“I went to Warout Primary School and still have a school photo from 1958, which I think is of the Primary 4 class. I can even still remember most of the names of the pupils in the photo.”
So, were you a pupil in primary four of Warout Primary School back in 1958, do you remember Don perhaps
. The list of names for those in the picture is: First Row Front: Alan Snowdon; Philip Lloyd; Donald Michie; Robert Bruce; ?; James Kennedy; James Ferguson; Graham Fowlds; ?
Second Row: ?; Donald Findlay; Irene Drummond; Jennifer ?; Dorothy McMillan; Christina Walker; Christine Kilgour; Jean Hunter; Christine Smith; ?; David MacKenzie; ?
Third Row: Billy Aird; Barbara Mitchell; Sheila / Morag Wright; Lorna McIntyre; Isobel Frew; ?; Marion Robertson; David MacKenzie.
Fourth Row back: Billy Campbell; Nigel Heywood; Andrew Boyle; Sandy Watt; ?; Andrew Dawson; James Marr; Donald McClymont; Michael Kovak; BarclayThompson.