Don said: "I was in the Kingdom Centre a few days ago and noticed a huge sign saying it was now 75 years of age. I lived in Glenrothes at 75 Warout Road and even have photos of me from around that time.“I went to Warout Primary School and still have a school photo from 1958, which I think is of the Primary 4 class. I can even still remember most of the names of the pupils in the photo.”