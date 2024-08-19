The countdown is on as new Dunfermline Learning Campus prepares to welcome students

The Dunfermline Learning Campus building will welcome its first students this week.

In just a matter of days, pupils and staff will walk into the brand new Dunfermline Learning Campus for the first time.

The opening date will coincide with the first day of the new school year in Fife, and the facilities are nearly ready for students to walk through the halls.

“I was fortunate enough to get a guided tour around the new campus on Monday and the facilities are brilliant,” Councillor Derek Glen (SNP for Dunfermline Central) said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Now that the facilities are all fully kitted out and almost ready for the kids to arrive, it’s really quite exciting to see what they’re going to be able to experience there.”

The campus will replace both Woodmill and St Columba’s RC High Schools. It will eventually house the new Fife College as well, but that’s still a year away.

Construction crews broke ground on the site in February 2022 and have since worked hard to prepare the school for children this month.

“I’m really excited that the Dunfermline Learning Campus will welcome its first pupils this term,” said Councillor Cara Hilton, education spokesperson for Fife Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to take this opportunity to especially welcome the students of St Columba’s RC and Woodmill High Schools to their new building at the DLC.”

She added: “I know how excited my youngest two children and their friends are about starting at the DLC. It really is an outstanding learning environment and I hope you’ll take full advantage of this new state of the art facility and the huge opportunities it will provide.”

Although pupils and staff will be welcomed to the campus for the first time on Wednesday, the community will have to wait a bit longer for access.

Cllr Glen said the first half term will be an “opportunity for the pupils to settle in and become familiar and established” inside of the campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In order to support that, I think a lot of the community use aspects of the campus won’t kick in until after the October holidays,” he said.

“Once you get past the October holidays, I think the wider community – some of the sports clubs and so on – will be able to start making use of the facilities as well, which will be an extra bonus for the whole city.”

Cllr Glen described the classrooms and shared spaces as “fantastic”. However, he was particularly inspired by some of the more innovative parts of the school.

“The icing on the cake is the new and innovative areas,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got amazing sports facilities, which include dance studios as well as some of the big games halls that you’d expect, but we’ve also got the learning lab. It includes open plan space for project work as well as being kitted out with things like PCs for IT projects, green screens for filming things, and a recording studio and so on.”

He added: “I think it will support the pupils there experiencing an almost sort of more grown up learning environment – the sort of thing they might then be looking to transition to as they potentially move on to college and university.”

The campus will welcome students and staff on Wednesday morning as the new school term kicks off across the Kingdom.