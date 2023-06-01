The high schools in Fife performing better than expected, according to latest exam figures

More than 100 secondary schools across Scotland are surpassing expectations when it comes to Highers results, figures show.

Here, we take a look at the seven high schools in Fife which are outperforming government-set benchmarks for the proportion of pupils passing five or more Highers.

League tables are often seen as a blunt instrument to measure exam performance by as they fail to take into account the types of pupil attending each school.

As a result, the Scottish Government sets benchmarks to take into account the types of pupils attending the school.

Schools are each given a ‘virtual comparator’ – a group of pupils from elsewhere in Scotland with the same characteristics as the pupils in the school, in terms of their gender, the number with additional support needs and societal factors such as deprivation levels. The attainment levels of this comparator group is then used as a benchmark to measure the school’s actual performance against.

Across Scotland, 41 per cent of schools had more pupils getting five or more Highers than their virtual comparator, while 52 per cent scored worse than their benchmark and the rest scored the same.

Here are the schools in the Kingdom which performed better than their ‘virtual comparator’.

Glenrothes High School, Glenrothes At Glenrothes High, 39 per cent of pupils left with at least five Highers in 2022. This is 9 percentage points better than its virtual comparator.

Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy At Viewforth High, 27 per cent of pupils left with at least five Highers in 2022. This is six percentage points better than its virtual comparator.

Lochgelly High School, Lochgelly Twenty-four per cent of pupils left Lochgelly with five or more Highers in 2022. It is number 293 across Scotland.

Dunfermline High School, Dunfermline At Dunfermline High, 40 per cent of pupils left with at least five Highers in 2022. This is three percentage points better than its virtual comparator.