Three Fife nurseries among top performing according to The Sunday Times Scottish Childcare League Table

Three nurseries in Methil are among the top performers in Scotland according to The Sunday Times Childcare League Table. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Three Levenmouth nurseries were among the top performing nurseries in Scotland over the last 12 months.

Paxton Nursery, Methilhaven Nursery and Woodlands Family Nurture Centre, all run by Fife Council, placed in the top ten based on performance in inspections by the Care Inspectorate according to The Sunday Times in its recently published Scottish Childcare League Table.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the number of top performing nurseries in Scotland reached double figures every year, peaking at 36 in 2016.

However, this excellence has dwindled away with not one nursery given top marks in 2024 – despite more than 600 inspections taking place this year to date.

More than 1000 nurseries have been graded since June 2023, when The Sunday Times published its last league table.

The top performers in 2024 were Seaton School Nursery run by Aberdeen City Council and Toronto Primary School run by West Lothian Council.

Paxton Nursery in Methil placed fourth; Methilhaven Nursery in Methil came in eighth and Woodlands Family Nurture Centre in Methil was tenth.

The Care Inspectorate awards grades ranging from six points for excellent to one point for unsatisfactory, across the four categories of setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, play and learning.

The maximum combined points achievable is 24 but the highest points achieved since June 2023, publication date of the last childcare league table, was 22.

Seaton School and Toronto were rated excellent for staff and leadership but scored second tier ‘very good’ for setting and care, play and learning.

Paxton scored top marks for leadership and care, play and learning but fell just short on staff and setting.