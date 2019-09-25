Three Levenmouth primaries get a ‘C’ grade for condition

Three Levenmouth primary schools are showing major defects or are not operating adequately, according to the Scottish Government.

A new report into schools in Scotland judged the condition and suitability of the estates.

While there were no concerns about the suitability of any the primary schools or secondary schools in Levenmouth and the East Neuk, the condition of three primary school estates in the area received ‘C’ grades.

Denbeath, Aberhill and East Wemyss primaries all got a ‘C’ for condition. This is given to school estates that are showing major defects or not operating adquately.

They were three of eight primary schools in the Kingdom to receive a ‘C’.

Hyndhead School also received a ‘C’ for condition.

The new Levenmouth and Waid academies both received ‘A’ grades for both categories.

The three Leven primary schools also got strong grades. St Agatha’s and Mountfleurie both received a ‘B’ for the condition of the estates, while Parkhill got an ‘A’.

Methilhill got a ‘B’ grade, as did Buckhaven.

Fife Council said there are no plans to make improvements at any of the schools.

Fife Council service manager Louise Playford commented: “There are no improvement works currently planned at any of the schools listed or at the pupils support service facilities.

“We will, however, continue to monitor issues relating to the condition and suitability of these buildings and address arising repairs where required.”