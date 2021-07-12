Top marks for students at Fife school

St Leonards students have been celebrating.

Recognised for strong academic achievement, and for being one of just two IB continuum schools in the UK, St Leonards is proud to announce an average points score of 34, out of a possible 45 points, which is the equivalent of five A* grades at A Level and five grade A Scottish Highers plus two grade A Scottish Advanced Highers.

The top result was secured by Duncan Bouchard, from St Andrews, who was joint Head Boy of St Leonards for the 2020-21 academic year. Duncan achieved a perfect score of 45 points, placing him amongst the top 350 candidates in the world, out of 170,660 students who sat the May assessments. Duncan has secured a place to study Civil Engineering at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh.

Also from St Andrews, Lara Bell achieved an impressive 44 points in the Diploma, and will go on to study English at University College London. Lara is one of approximately 600 students worldwide to have achieved 44 points, making this another incredible achievement.

With the IB results released in July, students are now making plans for starting courses at top UK and international universities in the Autumn. The most popular destinations chosen this year by St Leonards students include the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

With a score of 41 points, Zina Gharakhani, a boarder at St Leonards from Slovakia, accepted an offer to read History at the University of Oxford; Guoheng Zhang, from Guangdong, China, will go on to study Mathematics at the University of St Andrews, and outgoing joint Head Boy, Julian Shenoy, from Germany, will join Guoheng at St Andrews, studying Psychology.