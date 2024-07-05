UK first for Fife College in call for electricians and carers to launch out of this world careers in space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A groundbreaking course will soon be offered in conjunction with Fife College to prepare workers with the skills required to work in the space industry.

The training programme wants to recruit a range of skilled professionals and tradespeople, such as insurance managers and electricians, to take up opportunities within the UK’s growing space sector.

Run by the University of Edinburgh and Fife College, course leaders say they are specifically keen to recruit women who have taken a career break to care for family members.

Jenni Doonan, head of projects at the college said: “We are thrilled that Fife College is the first in the UK to offer college level training to create a pathway to employment into the Space sector and other industries which utilise space data. Our UK Space Agency Training funding provides an exceptional opportunity to learn about data collected from space and its positive impact on our lives in Scotland.”

Space Bridges: Facilitating Future Space Careers will deliver five courses aimed at non-graduate pathways leading to apprenticeships in the sector.

Another five courses will look to upskill people working in areas such as financial services or engineering to better support the space industry. The courses will be funded by the UK Space Agency, with up to 25 places available on each course.

Jenni continued: “Scotland's rapidly growing Space Data sector provides exciting job opportunities. This training is the first step in opening up these jobs to college students previously only available to university graduates.