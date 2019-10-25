University among best in the world for arts and humanities

The University of St Andrews is one of the top 50 universities in the world for research and teaching in the arts and humanities, according to new international rankings.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020 reveal that St Andrews is ranked 47th in the world for arts and humanities, a rise of seven places from last year.

The Faculty of Arts at St Andrews comprises of nine schools; Art History, Classics, Economics, English, History, International Relations, Management, Modern Languages, and Philosophical, Anthropological and Film Studies. St Andrews was ranked 39th for teaching.