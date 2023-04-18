University of St Andrews: accolades for teaching staff in two sets of awards

In two separate awards – University Teaching Awards nominated by Heads of Schools and Students’ Association Teaching Awards nominated by students – outstanding lecturers, supervisors and other staff were acknowledged for their dedication in supporting students through their studies.

The awards were presented by Principal and Vice-Chancellor Dame Professor Sally Mapstone FRSE.

The winners of the University awards, peer-nominated and peer-judged by academics, were:

The winners of the 2023 teaching awards

Dr Lenia Kouneni, School of Art History

Dr Iain Matthews, School of Biology

Kirsty Duff, International Education Institute

Dr Pauline Souleau, School of Modern Languages

Dr William Heitler, School of Psychology and Neuroscience

Vice-Principal Education (Proctor), Professor Clare Peddie, said: “The Teaching Excellence Awards are one of the highlights of the academic year. It is inspiring to learn of the innovative ways in which our talented educators are engaging with students, and an absolute pleasure to see them receiving well-deserved recognition.”

Students presented awards to individuals who helped shape their learning in a number of various categories, including innovation in teaching and academic inclusivity. New for 2023 were awards for outstanding commitment to student engagement and separate awards for outstanding dissertation, thesis, or project supervisor of postgraduate and undergraduate students.

The student Teaching Award Winners 2023 are:

Outstanding Teacher (Arts/Divinity): Dr Akali Omeni (School of International Relations)

Outstanding Teacher (Science/Medicine): Professor Jonathan Fraser (School of Mathematics & Statistics)

Outstanding Commitment to Academic Inclusivity: Dr Ale Boussalem (School of Geography & Sustainable Development)

Outstanding Innovation in Teaching: Dr Kulnicha Meechaiyo (School of Economics & Finance)

Outstanding Academic Mentorship: Dr Ozge Senay (School of Economics & Finance)

Outstanding Dissertation, Thesis, or Project Supervisor (Postgraduate): Dr Claire Whitehead (School of Modern Languages)

Outstanding Dissertation, Thesis, or Project Supervisor (Undergraduate): Dr Manon Schweinfurth (School of Psychology & Neuroscience)

Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant (Arts/Divinity): Q Manivannan (School of International Relations)

Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant or Demonstrator (Science/Medicine): Alice Elizabeth Martin (School of Chemistry)

Outstanding Professional Services Staff Member: Dr William Hiles (School of Geography & Sustainable Development)

