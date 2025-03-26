University of St Andrews is best in Scotland according to a leading student review platform

The University of St Andrews has been named the Best University in Scotland by a leading student review platform.

StudentCrowd has today revealed the top ten institutions in Scotland for 2025 based on thousands of verified student reviews – and the Fife university came out on top.

The rankings celebrate universities that have gone above and beyond in providing exceptional student experiences, from academic support to campus life and career opportunities.

The other universities in the Scottish top ten were Strathclyde, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Robert Gordon (RGU), Dundee, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Heriot Watt and Glasgow Caledonian.

The StudentCrowd rankings are powered by real student feedback collected over the past two years, providing a genuine insight into what it’s like to study at each institution.

The awards recognise universities that consistently deliver outstanding teaching, facilities and student satisfaction.

Unlike traditional university rankings that often rely on research output or legacy reputation, StudentCrowd’s awards are entirely based on the voices of students themselves.