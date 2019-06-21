University of St Andrews ranked among 100 best in the world

The University of St Andrews is one of the world’s top 100 universities, according to two prominent international rankings published this week.

The Nature Index 2019, which tracks high-quality research outputs, and the QS World University Rankings 2020 rank St Andrews 82nd and 100th in the world respectively.

The Nature Index 2019 tracks contributions to research articles published in 82 high-quality natural science journals, chosen by an independent group of researchers. For the first time, the Nature Index has produced a normalised ranking which takes a university’s size into account when calculating the output of high-quality research.

The QS Rankings, regarded as one of the world’s top two higher education league tables, measures a range of factors including academic reputation, research strengths, citations, reputation with graduate employers and international influence.

St Andrews maintains its position inside the global top 100 in the QS World Rankings despite continued, marked growth in competition from overseas.

The university is also ranked top 30 in the world in the QS Rankings as a beacon for international students and among the world’s top 90 institutions for international faculty, reflecting St Andrews’ strategic drive to be a beacon for students and staff from across the world.

It also boosted its ranking for academic reputation as a world-leading research institute.

St Andrews principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sally Mapstone said: “These are encouraging and gratifying results for St Andrews.”

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins said: “I am absolutely delighted for staff and students at both St Andrews and Dundee.”

He added: “Both St Andrews and Dundee universities are world-class and I am very glad that the excellent work going on at both, especially in terms of research, has been recognised.”