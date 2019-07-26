University of St Andrews students least stressed in UK

University of St Andrews students are the least stressed in the UK, according to the latest Student Living Index by Natwest.

Just 22 per cent of students said they were stressed, ahead of Stirling (30 per cent) and Aberdeen (33 per cent).

St Andrews and Oxford are the areas where students rely most of parental income support, with students receiving £317.10 per month on average.

Students in St Andrews were also in the top five in the UK for enjoying their degree.

St Andrews students were the most satisfied (47 per cent) in the UK with the mental health support offered by the university.

And 56 per cent of students chose to go the University of St Andrews based on its reputation.