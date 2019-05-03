University of St Andrews tops Scottish league table

The University of St Andrews is Scotland’s top university and one of the top three in the UK, according to a new league table published this week.

The Complete University Guide 2020 makes St Andrews top of the class in Scotland, and just a few points behind rivals Oxford, then Cambridge, which takes first place in the annual assessment of universities’ strengths across a broad range of teaching and research indicators.

St Andrews is also top in the UK for student satisfaction in the new guide. In separate listings covering 70 subjects, St Andrews features in the top ten for 21 subjects, topping four, just five institutions in the UK to be top of more than two subject tables.