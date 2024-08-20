“Unprecedented” council funding will help a community in Dunfermline retain a crucial, in demand after school club
At the start of June, the Garvock Out of School Club unexpectedly announced its closure from August 16. When the privately run club announced its closure, Fife’s Communities and Neighbourhoods Service said it left a “significant” service gap in the community.
That’s why local charity Touch Trust, based within St Margaret’s Community Church, stepped up and proposed to take on all of the former club’s registered children and families.
“Provision, based within the Vine Centre, Dunfermline will cease to operate all services from 16th August 2024,” an area committee report explained.
“Touch Trust proposes to run an alternative childcare provision from their premises, with full support and guidance from the former manager and owner of Garvock Out of School Club.”
On Tuesday, the Trust asked the local Dunfermline area committee for a contribution of £14,654 from the Local Community Planning budget to support start-up costs.
“This application seeks to address the urgent needs of our local communities amidst a significant gap in childcare provision. We ask members to consider this proposal to mitigate the impact on local families,” a committee report stated.
Local councillors had no qualms about handing over the money to keep the after school services in the community, and many thanked the Trust and council officers for pulling the solution together.
“Thanks to everyone who has worked so hard to put this together. I know it’s been a point of great consternation and stress for much of the summer for quite a lot of members in this community,” Councillor Jean Hall-Muir (SNP for Dunfermline Central) emphasised.
Councillor Derek Glen (SNP for Dunfermline Central) was likewise thankful that the community had been able to come up with a “workable solution” in such short order.
Moving forward, however, councillors were told the Trust will need to develop a sustainable business plan rather than relying on council funding.
“It is unprecedented in this situation to offer funding to establish an out of school care provision,” council officers said.
“It is a point we have raised. They need to develop their business model. They’re working with the previous provider and other out of school care providers in the area who are voluntary to build up their business model and not find themselves in this position year on year.”
Councillors agreed unanimously and without debate to provide the funding to the Touch Trust to re-open the local after school care service, but there’s still not a firm date on when the service will be available for local families.
The service itself needs to become fully established, registered and certified by the Care Inspectorate before it can welcome children through its doors.
“There are quite a few hurdles and hoops to overcome before they are set up and can offer a service that meets all the regulations,” officers said.
Parents and children who were registered for the former Garvock Out of School Club should receive communication directly from the new care providers with updates and information in due course.
