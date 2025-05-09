Viewforth Nursery Global Intergenerational Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The children at Viewforth Nursery ELCC (Leven) and the local care homes came together to celebrate Global Intergenerational Week. During this week we celebrated the power of intergenerational relationships through different activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the week there were activities based at both Walton House Care Home Leven, Leven Beach Care Home and Viewforth Nursery ELCC (Leven) for people to participate in. The activities ranged from singing, stories, sharing videos with each other and playing games at nursery. The older adults from both care homes visited the nursery for the first time as well, lots of fun was had with the older adults requesting to revisit the nursery another time.

The Children and the older adults from the care homes have been coming together for over a year now, forming friendships with each other and breaking down barriers/stereotypes. We feel the children have become more confident in talking to people from our local community and the feedback from both the care homes about the weekly visits has been very positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents have also fedback to us about how positive this experience has been for their children.

Walton House Care Home Leven

A few quotes from our children/families –

‘She has absolutely loved her time at the care home. Every Sunday she has been excited that she is visiting the care home the following day’

‘She says she has fun with the granny and grandads’

In the future the children at Viewforth Nursery will continue to strengthen intergenerational practice with weekly visits.