Welcome boost for outdoor learning at Linktown Nursery

Children and staff at Linktown Nursery were celebrating last week thanks to a community partnership with Kingdom Kids.

The Kingdom FM children’s charity has given the nursery a generous grant of over £5000 to support the development of its outdoor learning programme.

Kelly Walsh, nursery manager, said: “We plan to extend our outdoor area with play equipment and activities for all children, including areas to suit additional support needs.”

The new equipment will encourage outdoor learning for all children and staff hope other charities and groups will be able to enjoy the woodland space too.