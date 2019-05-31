Why Fife College is the perfect place to study for your degree

Fife College is leading the way for local students looking for a cost and time-effective way to get the degree of their dreams.

Studying for a degree can be a daunting task. After all, you may need to move away from home, or face a long commute. You may discover that the course isn’t right for you after a year or two and leave without a qualification. Or you may simply not want to commit to a full-time four-year course.

There are lots of exciting courses to choose from.

But that does not mean a degree is out of reach. By studying with Fife College, you can take much of the stress and uncertainty out of your degree course.

There are many reasons to study for your degree at Fife College and here are our top three.

1. Gain qualifications throughout your studies

By starting your degree at Fife College with an HNC and HND, you can gain qualifications after successfully completing each stage of the course. At the end of year one, you will have achieved an HNC, and at the end of year two, an HND.

Studying on your doorstep brings a host of benefits.

This means that you could take a break from studying if a job opportunity comes along and you will still have recognised qualifications in the bag.

2. Study locally

Going to university may mean moving home, or having a long commute before you start your day studying.

But you can study either for your full degree or the first two years of your degree with Fife College. This is cheaper and more convenient for most students.

3. Go straight into 3rd year at university

Studying at Fife College is the best preparation for moving on to a degree at university. With our many partnership agreements with universities throughout the country, you could progress straight to third year at university when you’ve completed a relevant HND.

Contact Fife College to find out more about the best course to take to achieve your chosen degree, or check out the wide range of courses available here.