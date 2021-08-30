Work to begin on new student designed Kirkcaldy bistro at Fife College

Lecturers in the built environment department at the college turned to learners to develop a fresh, modern look for the space.

Three students on the HND 3D Design course, Nina Weryk, Ryan Awdry and Thomas Nelson, came up with what was chosen as the final design.

The process started with all three of them sitting down with members of the senior management team and staff from the hospitality department to discuss the needs and requirements from the new build.

The old vs the new bistro at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus that has been designed by students.

They then worked with contractors and the college's estates team to bring their ideas to life.

The works are due to take six weeks to complete which should mean it will be ready to open in late October.

Karen Colville, a lecturer in built environment and design, said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching the students develop through this and own the project.

“They are all extremely talented which is why they were chosen to take this on, and it’s clear to see how much they’ve benefited from having this first-hand experience in taking on a brief.

The new bistro at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus that has been designed by students.

“Throughout they have shown great skills in communication and design and now they will have a lasting legacy from their time at the College.”

Nina Weryk, student, added: “To be able to take part in a real project and to gain the valuable experience of what it would be like working with clients and contractors to make sure it was deliverable has been a real confidence booster.”

