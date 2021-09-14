1000 free passes give-away to Fife leisure centres announced

It takes place on Wednesday (September, 22) and aims to ensure that more people can enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is behind the initiative.

It will see current customer, staff and members of the trust’s low-cost membership scheme Leisure Active, encouraged to bring a friend, family member or neighbour along to try out an activity.

The aim is to encourage more people to try our local facilities.

Everyone taking part will automatically be entered into a free prize draw to win a one-month Leisure Active pass.

The initiative will run until Sunday, and will see the trust offering three free online classes as well as gym challenges and pop-up sessions to encourage locals to get active and have fun.

Scott Urquhart, sport and physical activity team manager, said: “It seems that this year, following lockdown and the important health benefits associated with physical activity in term of overall health, is more important than ever, so we are very pleased to be supporting National Fitness Day.

“We’d love people to come down and try out our facilities for free, particularly if they have never tried any programmes or activities before.”He added: “We hope that it will stimulate a long-term interest in physical activity and that people will get a real health and wellbeing boost from getting active.”

For more information, please visit the trust’s website at https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/national-fitness-day/

