16 sewage leaks at NHS Fife hospitals according to new figures

The incidents were recorded at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. NHS Fife advised that the figure should be treated as a minimum with potentially further incidents not counted.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has said that the figures are a ‘serious concern’ and called on the health authority to offer assurances that the issues have been resolved.

The figures also showed that more than half of health boards in Scotland reported sewage leaks in this time, reaching a total of 196 recorded incidents.

Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline

Mr Rennie said: “The number of sewage leaks, 16 in the last three years, is a serious concern and suggests that this is a recurring problem.

"It is also concerning that the true number may be even greater. Raw sewage spills in any setting are unwelcome but in hospitals there is a much greater possibility that such leaks may cause a serious risk to health.

“Patients across Fife who rely on Victoria and Queen Margaret hospitals will rightly be dismayed. They deserve reliable buildings which don’t suffer sewage leaks. Staff should also be able to go about their work without worrying whether they will be disrupted by an incident like this.

“I hope that NHS Fife and the other health boards across Scotland which have suffered problems will be able to offer assurances that these issues have been addressed. They should also make clear when and where the incidents occurred, and explain whether they posed any risk to health.

“The Scottish Government also needs to upgrade Scotland's Victorian sewage systems and prevent incidents like these."

Paul Bishop, NHS Fife head of estates, said: "Staff reported 16 sewage leaks during the four-year period of 2019 - 2022. The majority of these leaks were considered to be minor with a large proportion of the leaks caused by misuse, with inappropriate items being flushed into the system.

