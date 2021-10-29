2000 elderly Fifers over 80 yet to get booster COVID vaccinations

Around 2000 elderly Fifers aged over 80 are still to get their COVID booster vaccinations.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 29th October 2021, 8:39 am

That’s about one fifth of the number of people eligible.

NHS Fife said it was aware of the issue, and appointments would be scheduled very soon.

Over 10,000 booster jags have been administered across the region so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CVID vaccines

They are being carried out in GP surgeries, where space allows, or in community venues as close to people’s local practices as possible.

Read More

Read More
Wet Wet Wet set to headline Kirkcaldy’s Breakout festival in 2022

The booster jags programme began three weeks ago and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership said it was on track to have all over-80s vaccinated by the middle of next month.

Nicky Connor, director, said: “The vaccination programme continues to move forward at a significant pace."

Residents and staff in the region’s care homes have had their vaccinations, while this week saw the start of jags for people in the 70-79 age bracket considered extremely clinically vulnerable.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

NHS FifeGP surgeriesResidents