2000 elderly Fifers over 80 yet to get booster COVID vaccinations
Around 2000 elderly Fifers aged over 80 are still to get their COVID booster vaccinations.
That’s about one fifth of the number of people eligible.
NHS Fife said it was aware of the issue, and appointments would be scheduled very soon.
Over 10,000 booster jags have been administered across the region so far.
They are being carried out in GP surgeries, where space allows, or in community venues as close to people’s local practices as possible.
The booster jags programme began three weeks ago and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership said it was on track to have all over-80s vaccinated by the middle of next month.
Nicky Connor, director, said: “The vaccination programme continues to move forward at a significant pace."
Residents and staff in the region’s care homes have had their vaccinations, while this week saw the start of jags for people in the 70-79 age bracket considered extremely clinically vulnerable.