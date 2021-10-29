2000 elderly Fifers over 80 yet to get booster COVID vaccinations

That’s about one fifth of the number of people eligible.

NHS Fife said it was aware of the issue, and appointments would be scheduled very soon.

Over 10,000 booster jags have been administered across the region so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CVID vaccines

They are being carried out in GP surgeries, where space allows, or in community venues as close to people’s local practices as possible.

The booster jags programme began three weeks ago and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership said it was on track to have all over-80s vaccinated by the middle of next month.

Nicky Connor, director, said: “The vaccination programme continues to move forward at a significant pace."

Residents and staff in the region’s care homes have had their vaccinations, while this week saw the start of jags for people in the 70-79 age bracket considered extremely clinically vulnerable.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.