NHS Fife has launched its annual ‘Summer Safe’ campaign, offering practical advice to help people across the region have a healthy and more enjoyable summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign covers a wide range of seasonal health topics - from managing allergies and staying safe during the lighter days, to preventing foodborne illnesses and avoiding common injuries that occur during outdoor activities.

It also provides guidance on dealing with hay fever and insect bites, and practical tips to help avoid food poisoning during barbeques and picnics. It also offers advice from expert clinicians on staying sun safe with sunscreen, shade, and regular hydration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of Public Health in Fife, said: "We all want to enjoy the summer weather and make the most of the benefits that the brighter days can bring.

The campaign offers practical advice to help people across the region have a healthy and more enjoyable summer. (Pic: HaiBaron/Piabay)

“Enjoying the outdoors is great, both for our physical and mental wellbeing, enabling us to be more active and spend more time with our families and friends. Our campaign is designed to help people make the most of the season while reducing the chances of issues like allergies, sun damage or food poisoning getting in the way.

“Through our campaign we’re offering practical advice and tips to help people stay safe during the summer, enjoy outdoor activities safely and manage conditions like allergies or tick bites so that we can all maximise the benefits of the better weather throughout the warmer months.”

The ‘Summer Safe’ campaign will be promoted throughout the summer via NHS Fife’s website, social media, and in local healthcare sites across Fife.

For more information and tips, visit: www.nhsfife.org/summersafe