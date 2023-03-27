21 years later and the event is still as successful as it ever was. Image: Glenrothes MSC

The Andy Wilson Memorial Autotest was set up by family and friends following Andy’s sudden death from heart failure in 2002.

Andy, from Letham, who was 50 years old when he died, was a huge motor sport enthusiast and over the years, the memorial event has raised more than £10,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and its vital research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event is being run by Glenrothes Motor Sports Club and will be held at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Around 25 drivers are expected to take part driving everything from minis and MX5 sports cars through to specially built and customised vehicles.

Event organiser, Bill Creevy, said: “From our very first Autotest back in 2002, this has been a wonderful annual tribute to Andy, who was a great friend to many and is very sadly missed.

"It will of course be even more poignant this year as we mark the 21st anniversary of Andy’s death. We are looking forward to welcoming drivers and spectators from Fife and beyond for a great day of racing and to raising funds for a charity that is very close to all our hearts.”

The BHF is the largest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory diseases in Scotland – diseases which affect around 700,000 people across every region of Scotland each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McColgan, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “We are so extremely grateful to everyone who has supported this wonderful event over the last 21 years in memory of Andy.

"Your incredible efforts have helped raise thousands of pounds for lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases, including heart failure.

"Good luck to everyone taking part this year. We are sure it will be a very special event.”