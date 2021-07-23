Anti-vax and anti-mask leaflets delivered to homes in Fife town

The leaflets delivered to homes in Glenrothes.

The leaflets make claims about masks and say supermarket ‘police’ are ‘persecuting’ people who do not wear a mask.

It encourages people to write to managers explaining their rights and even suing people who ‘harass’ them.

It adds: “If you don’t stand up now, worse will come. This is like Nazi Germany without the violence...yet.”

One the leaflets is titled ‘They’ve changed the word ‘flu’ to ‘Covid’ and the whole world bought it. Now ‘they’ are telling us that the answer is...the vaccine’.

Director of Public Health, Dr Joy Tomlinson, encouraged people to continue to get the vaccine, saying it offers the best protection against the virus.

She said: “Thank you to everyone in Fife who has come forward to get the vaccine and help protect themselves and the wider community. There has been very good uptake right across all age groups in Fife to date and we want to keep this going to reach all adults over 18.

“Vaccination offers the best available protection against Covid-19 and its effects and has been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

“It remains as important as ever that all adults in Fife get vaccinated. Even those in our younger age groups are at risk of serious illness from the Covid-19 virus and getting vaccinated not only helps protect you, it also helps reduce the risk of spreading the infection to those around you.

“Everyone has a part to play in stopping transmission, and we’re urging those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to visit one of the many drop-in clinics across Fife.