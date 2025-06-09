It’s a challenging time for NHS Scotland, from the pressures of a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses over winter to tackling waiting lists that have been growing steadily since the Covid pandemic.

Latest data from May 2025, revealed that on March 31, there was estimated to be 629,632 patients either waiting to be seen at a consultant-led clinic or admitted for treatment, equating to one in nine of Scotland’s population.

While people are waiting for care, GP surgeries are often there to support patients. Despite these challenges, the majority of patients across Scotland are happy with the care provided by their GP, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2023/24 survey, giving an overall response rate of 20%. The questionnaires were sent out in October and November 2023 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Fife, according to the survey. Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as positive.

1 . Pitcairn Practice Leuchars & Balmullo - Fife There were 109 responses from patients at Pitcairn Practice Leuchars & Balmullo in Fife, with 91% rating their overall experience as positive.

2 . The Links Practice - Burntisland, Fife There were 98 responses from patients at The Links Practice in Burntisland, Fife, with 88% rating their overall experience as positive.

3 . Burntisland Medical Group - Fife There were 84 responses from patients at Burntisland Medical Group in Fife, with 85% rating their overall experience as positive.