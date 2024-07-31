Blood bikes take vital medical sample from Fife hospital to specialist laboratory in England
and live on Freeview channel 276
Duty Committee Member, Rob Fraser, had the task of organising this critical journey and co-ordinating a relay of volunteer riders from 7 different regions across the UK to carry the sample between the pick-up and delivery locations.
When Rob contacted his opposite number in the South West to set up the final link in the chain at the Bristol end, they suggested contacting Civil Air Support (CAS) for assistance. CAS also provide charitable support via volunteers and a fleet of aircraft and have an existing affiliation to The National Association of Blood Bikes. As soon as Rob approached the team at CAS, they offered to help, but with the weather being a major factor when planes are involved, a Plan B ie. full bike relay, was still required, so each of the 7 regions had riders on standby to complete the end-to-end journey by road if necessary.
Fortunately on the day itself (25th July) the weather played ball. As soon as CAS pilot Tony Hall confirmed he had taken off from Wolverhampton, local BBS rider Martin Harris uplifted the sample from Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, ready to meet him on the tarmac at Fife airport as soon as he landed. Tony then flew down to Gloucester Airport, where another local blood bike rider was waiting to collect the sample on the airfield and take it on the final leg of its journey to the lab in Bristol.
This perfectly coordinated and executed mission was completed in just 5 hours, versus a minimum of 8 hours if the full bike relay by road had been necessary. Not only was critical time saved, but the operation demonstrated the power of teamwork between charity groups who were only loosely connected before but who worked together to ensure a seamless operation from start to finish.
Commenting on the support they received, NHS Fife commented: “The NHS Fife Blood Transfusion Laboratory at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and the Fetal Medicine midwives would like to highlight and acknowledge that Blood Bikes Scotland, the Civil Air Service and the Bristol Freewheelers [all linked through the UK wide National Association of Blood Bikes (NABB) ] have gone above and beyond to help provide outstanding care to a fetal medicine patient ensuring a specialist sample was delivered in time to the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, NHSBT, Bristol. We are hugely grateful to all of these charities for their support, efforts and coordination. Excellence acknowledged.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.