Blood bikes take vital medical sample from Fife hospital to specialist laboratory in England

On July 25th, Blood Bikes Scotland (BBS) in Fife masterminded and took part in an unusual mission to transport a vital medical sample from Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to a specialist laboratory in Filton, Bristol. A first attempt using a national courier, was not only expensive but was delayed to the point that the sample was unusable, so NHS Fife asked Blood Bikes to step in to ensure safe and timely delivery of a second specimen, now classified as urgent

Duty Committee Member, Rob Fraser, had the task of organising this critical journey and co-ordinating a relay of volunteer riders from 7 different regions across the UK to carry the sample between the pick-up and delivery locations.

When Rob contacted his opposite number in the South West to set up the final link in the chain at the Bristol end, they suggested contacting Civil Air Support (CAS) for assistance. CAS also provide charitable support via volunteers and a fleet of aircraft and have an existing affiliation to The National Association of Blood Bikes. As soon as Rob approached the team at CAS, they offered to help, but with the weather being a major factor when planes are involved, a Plan B ie. full bike relay, was still required, so each of the 7 regions had riders on standby to complete the end-to-end journey by road if necessary.

Fortunately on the day itself (25th July) the weather played ball. As soon as CAS pilot Tony Hall confirmed he had taken off from Wolverhampton, local BBS rider Martin Harris uplifted the sample from Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, ready to meet him on the tarmac at Fife airport as soon as he landed. Tony then flew down to Gloucester Airport, where another local blood bike rider was waiting to collect the sample on the airfield and take it on the final leg of its journey to the lab in Bristol.

Fife Rider Martin Harris with CAS pilot Tony Hall on the tarmac at Fife Airport

This perfectly coordinated and executed mission was completed in just 5 hours, versus a minimum of 8 hours if the full bike relay by road had been necessary. Not only was critical time saved, but the operation demonstrated the power of teamwork between charity groups who were only loosely connected before but who worked together to ensure a seamless operation from start to finish.