Call for action to stop assaults on NHS Fife staff

MSPs have called for action to be taken to curb the “shocking” number of physical and verbal assaults on NHS Fife staff, which amounted to more than 7000 over four years.

Data supplied by the health body revealed 1201 physical assaults and 424 verbal assaults took place in the 2018/19 financial year.

This figure is down from 1270 physical assaults and 488 verbal assaults in the 2017/18 financial year. There were 1424 physical assaults and 219 verbal assaults in the 2016/17 financial year and 1438 physical assaults and 919 verbal assaults in the 2015/16 in the financial year.

The figures were worse than neighbouring NHS Tayside and NHS Forth Valley.

Commenting, Liz Smith, who represents the Mid Scotland and Fife region, said: “The number of physical and verbal assaults on NHS Fife staff is awful – truly shocking - and the Scottish Government needs to address this matter.

“It is abundantly clear that NHS medical staff are already under enormous pressure these days due to staff shortages. That situation is bad enough but to hear of this large number of physical and verbal assaults in NHS Fife is deeply concerning.

“Medical and nursing staff are trying to do their job, increasingly having to endure more demands from health board management in this day and age, so they should not be subjected to any kind of abuse from people they are trying to care for.”

Mr Fraser added: “These figures on the number of assaults on medical and nursing staff working for NHS Fife are very worrying and alarming. No one should have to attend their work knowing that they could face either physical or verbal assault while merely carrying out their job.

“You have to ask what is being done to reduce the number of assaults on NHS staff. We must ensure that medical and nursing staff do not have to suffer these types of assaults in their workplace.”

NHS Fife director of workforce, Linda Douglas, said: “NHS Fife operates a zero tolerance approach and, under the Emergency Workers Act, 2005, any individuals subjecting staff to violence or aggression will face prosecution.

“We regularly monitor the number aggressive incidents reported by staff and our Violence and Aggression Management Group carries out regular audits of high risk areas to ensure that appropriate training and support is given to staff.

“This training is designed to help staff de-escalate aggressive situations and prevent them from becoming assaults. Training is also provided in breakaway and restraint techniques. Further, if a significant violent incident does occur, staff are given comprehensive support post-incident.”