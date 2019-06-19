Call for new building for Leven elderly care service

A Levenmouth councillor has called for Fife Council to fund a new purpose-built facility for a service which helps elderly people in the area.

The Arden House Projects, run out of the building which it is named after, operates a day centre for elderly people and is one of the largest providers of specialist dementia day care in Fife.

However, the building is in need of improvements, such as new windows, heating and insulation.

Councillor Colin Davidson praised the service, describing staff as doing “outstanding work in difficult circumstances”, but called the building “past it’s sell-by date”.

He is calling on Fife Council to fund a new purpose-built for the service, adding: “I don’t think we’re spending enough time and money on dementia care.”

However, Craig Duwar, team leader at Arden House Projects, while welcoming Cllr Davidson’s “kind sentiments” about the quality of the service, said: “Personally, I think this is a bit premature.

“This is an old building but it is by no means done.

“There has been development in recent years. I think it’s an exciting time for the area and too soon to talk about anything like that.”

He noted the construction of a new £10 million care village in Methil, which includes a 36-bed care home and specific needs housing, and said Arden House Projects had met with Fife Council about the services set to be offered.

David Heaney, Fife Council’s divisional general manager (East), said: “Plans for the replacement of Methilhaven are well advanced and a planning application has been submitted.”

Mr Heaney added: “This project has been approved as part of Fife Council’s capital programme.”

Arden House Projects is marking 50 years of the service in the building this year.