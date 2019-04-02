Can you help Fife girl Emelia by supporting her chair appeal?

In her short life, three-year-old Emelia McDonough from Glenrothes has already defied the odds.

Born prematurely at 25 weeks, she contracted a life threatening infection and needed emergency surgery to remove part of her bowel when she was just six weeks old – she weighed just 2lbs at the time.

Such a traumatic start has left Emelia with severe brain damage – she is unable to walk or sit without support and can’t even carry the weight of her own head. She is now at risk of developing a serious spinal condition because she doesn’t have a specialist seat to keep her properly positioned.

Despite the risk to her already poor posture, there is no local authority funding available to get her the equipment she needs. Now, Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children are appealing to the local community to help raise the £1,184 needed to get Emelia a specialist seat called a P Pod.

Emelia, who lives with her mum Lorraine, dad, Shaun, and 10-month-old brother Adam has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy which severely affects her ability to control her muscles. Although Fife Council has given her a functional chair she struggles to sit in it for longer than half an hour.

Lorraine said: “It took us a really long time just to get the functional seating from the council. But Emelia can only sit in it for short periods of time because she has to work really hard to keep her little body in that position.

“The only other option we have is to sit her on the sofa. But this doesn’t support her properly and affects her posture and her breathing as well.”

Newlife’s Senior Manager for Care Services, Carrick Brown, said: “We urgently want to get Emelia the seat she needs but we simply don’t have the funds today – so we are appealing to the local community for help.”

If you’re able to help Emelia call 01543 431 444, visit the website at www.newlife.support/HelpEmelia or email local@newlifecharity.co.uk.

You can also text NEWLIFE EMELIA to 70500 to make a one-off donation of £10 to Emelia’s appeal.