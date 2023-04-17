Changing Faces: Fife barista reveals how customer was 'repulsed' by birthmark.

That’s according to the charity Changing Faces, whose new research reveals that there has also been an increase in people experiencing hostile behaviours because of how they look.

Half of those with a visible difference reported that they have to contend with hostile behaviours, like stares and bullying. This increase has been steadily rising since 2019 when a third of people, reported these experiences.

The charity says that younger respondents are even more likely to experience hostile behaviour because of their visible difference, with two in three of those aged 18-34, reporting this happens to them.

A nevus flammeus or 'port wine' birthmark

The survey conducted by Savanta of over 1,000 people with a visible difference, such as a mark or scar, provides an accurate picture of how those with visible differences are affected by hate crimes, incidents and negative behaviours in the UK today.

Chris Heppell, from Fife, who has a nevus flammeus on his left cheek, commonly known as a “port wine stain” birthmark, calls on people to be better allies to people with a visible difference.

Chris said: “I had a part-time job as a barista in a café while I was studying. It was a cafeteria-style café where staff would serve food and drinks directly onto customers’ trays. A customer took one look at me and refused to be served. She went into what I can only describe as a kind of panic at the sight of me, and my colleague ended up having to serve her.

“I remember thinking it was strange that someone could be physically repulsed by my appearance to this extent. It shocked me.

“I didn’t report the event, but my colleague witnessed the whole situation develop. They took charge and served the customer, which with hindsight perhaps wasn’t the best thing to do, as it normalised their reaction.

"Working in a customer facing role, it was hard to know how to respond, since we were a small business and couldn’t afford to turn away customers.

" We were also all trained to prioritise the needs of customers, so challenging them didn’t feel appropriate at the time.

“Once I got home, the reality that people could be prejudiced against me because of my appearance hit me. This kind of reaction had never been part of my lived experience before, it’s always stayed with me.

“I sometimes wonder whether that person understood how offensive their behaviour was.”

Changing Faces chief executive, Heather Blake, says: “These are sobering numbers to read. We know that behind each of these statistics is a person who is directly impacted by the shocking prejudice, and in some instances criminal actions, of others. No one should be a target for abuse or discrimination because of how they look.

“First and foremost, we want anyone with a visible difference or disfigurement to know that we are here for them. This isn’t something you should just have to put up with. Let’s call it what it is, it’s hate, and it’s wrong.