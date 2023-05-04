Check Your Tools: MKM Kirkcaldy backs testicular cancer checks call to tradesmen

Building merchant MKM Kirkcaldy has partnered with OddBalls Foundation to promote the potentially life-saving campaign which hopes to encourage men to check for testicular cancer symptoms.

Nicola Ollett, head of marketing at MKM said: “One of the biggest issues surrounding self-examination is a lack of knowledge of what to look out for, but a self-exam only takes a minute and being familiar with the look, feel and shape of your testicles can help you spot any abnormalities early.

“Testicular cancer is highly treatable if caught early enough, so regular self-examination really does make all the difference.

The Check Your Tools campaign aims to promote testicular cancer self-examination

This is the second year the two have partnered to promote Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. Last year saw the launch of the Check Your Tools campaign which aims to break down barriers and encourage conversation amongst men.

Kieran Kelly, foundation manager at The OddBalls Foundation, said: “Working with MKM last year was fantastic in terms of spreading the word of how important self-examination can be.

“Aside from being proactive and positive with their support, their social values align with ours and we are really excited to launch Check Your Tools for 2023.”