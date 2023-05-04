Check Your Tools: MKM Kirkcaldy backs testicular cancer checks call to tradesmen
Kirkcaldy’s tradesmen are being urged to check their tools as part of a campaign to encourage awareness and knowledge around testicular cancer self-examination.
Building merchant MKM Kirkcaldy has partnered with OddBalls Foundation to promote the potentially life-saving campaign which hopes to encourage men to check for testicular cancer symptoms.
Nicola Ollett, head of marketing at MKM said: “One of the biggest issues surrounding self-examination is a lack of knowledge of what to look out for, but a self-exam only takes a minute and being familiar with the look, feel and shape of your testicles can help you spot any abnormalities early.
“Testicular cancer is highly treatable if caught early enough, so regular self-examination really does make all the difference.
This is the second year the two have partnered to promote Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. Last year saw the launch of the Check Your Tools campaign which aims to break down barriers and encourage conversation amongst men.
Kieran Kelly, foundation manager at The OddBalls Foundation, said: “Working with MKM last year was fantastic in terms of spreading the word of how important self-examination can be.
“Aside from being proactive and positive with their support, their social values align with ours and we are really excited to launch Check Your Tools for 2023.”
Testicular cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in men aged 15-49, with 2,300 new cases diagnosed annually. Despite being one of the most treatable forms of cancer in men if caught early enough, the illness still claims an average of 60 lives in the UK each year.