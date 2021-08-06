Community are feeling safer now they have a defib installed locally.
The community of Windygates are feeling much safer now that a defibrillator has been installed.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:45 am
This is the first defib to be installed in Windygates and Councillor David Alexander has publicly thanked everyone involved in the project.
The benefits this equipment brings cannot be understated. Defibrillation within the first few minutes of having a Sudden Cardiac Arrest increases the chance of survival to over 70%
Without early defibrillation with an AED, less then 5% of cardiac arrest victims survive
The intention is to provide training for all users of the Institute and also the football teams.