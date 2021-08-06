Community are feeling safer now they have a defib installed locally.

The community of Windygates are feeling much safer now that a defibrillator has been installed.

By John A. MacInnes
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:45 am

This is the first defib to be installed in Windygates and Councillor David Alexander has publicly thanked everyone involved in the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The benefits this equipment brings cannot be understated. Defibrillation within the first few minutes of having a Sudden Cardiac Arrest increases the chance of survival to over 70%

Without early defibrillation with an AED, less then 5% of cardiac arrest victims survive

The intention is to provide training for all users of the Institute and also the football teams.

Community