Community are feeling safer now they have a defib installed locally.

This is the first defib to be installed in Windygates and Councillor David Alexander has publicly thanked everyone involved in the project.

The benefits this equipment brings cannot be understated. Defibrillation within the first few minutes of having a Sudden Cardiac Arrest increases the chance of survival to over 70%

Without early defibrillation with an AED, less then 5% of cardiac arrest victims survive