Fife has varying rates of infection across the county.

Coronavirus in Fife: As Indian variant rises, here are all the areas of Fife with positive Covid-19 tests between May 18 and 24

As Fife continues to have higher levels of Indian variant coronavirus, we show the places which are still detecting covid-19 cases in the last seven days.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:37 am

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between May 18 and 24.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than five positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. St Andrews Central

The area has had 3 cases in the last seven days.

2. Dunfermline - Dulloch north and Lynebank

The area has had 3 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Dunfermline - Bellyoeman and Townhill

The area has had 3 cases in the last seven days.

4. Rosyth South

The area has had 3 new cases in the last seven days.

