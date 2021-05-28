Coronavirus in Fife: As Indian variant rises, here are all the areas of Fife with positive Covid-19 tests between May 18 and 24
As Fife continues to have higher levels of Indian variant coronavirus, we show the places which are still detecting covid-19 cases in the last seven days.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:37 am
The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between May 18 and 24.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than five positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
