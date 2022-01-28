It is understood there are around 11 cases of the virus at Chapel Level Care Home, based in the town’s Broom Gardens.

Fife’s Health Protection Team and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership are currently supporting the care home by providing advice on visiting, admissions to the home and guidance to prevent further spread of the virus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Fife has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases amongst staff and residents at Chapel Level Care Home in Kirkcaldy.

A spokesman for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife is aware of a cluster of COVID-19 cases amongst staff and residents at Chapel Level Care Home in Kirkcaldy.

“Fife’s Health Protection Team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership are supporting the management of the care home by providing advice on visiting, admissions to

the home and guidance on preventing further spread of the virus.

“Those planning to visit loved ones in a care home in Fife are being asked to ensure they carry out a lateral flow test before doing so. People are also reminded not to visit if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of how mild these symptoms may be. Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of COVID should immediately self-

isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website: www.nhsinform.scot; or by calling 0800 028 2816.”

NHS Fife has reiterated that vaccination remains the most effective means of reducing the risk of becoming seriously unwell due to COVID and there are clinics available across Fife. Details of your nearest drop-in clinic can be found at www.nhsfife.org/dropinclinics.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.