Coronavirus in Fife: Kingdom restrictions to be moved up to level 1

Fifers will be raising a glass to the news that some restrictions will be lifted.

The news comes as other nearby areas, such as Edinburgh, are to remain at level 2.

Speaking today at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said that people in Fife are among those who will enjoy greater freedoms as the country emerges from lockdown.

The changes take effect from one minute past midnight on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her speech to the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said: “There are many parts of mainland Scotland where cases are at

very low levels and broadly stable - or where case numbers might appear to be rising, but we are assured that they relate to clusters that are being managed.

“So I can confirm that the following areas will move to level 1 also from 1 minute past midnight on Saturday:

“Highland, Argyll & Bute, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth & Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East and West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries & Galloway and the Borders.

“The main changes are as follows - the limits on meetings in indoor public places increase to 8 people from 3 households; and outdoors to 12 people from 12 households; 100 people as opposed to 50 can attend weddings and funerals; and soft play centres and funfairs can reopen.

“Again, I know these changes will be welcome. But please continue to be careful. It applies to all of us right now that meeting outdoors involves much less risk than meeting indoors.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.