Coronavirus in Scotland: Highest ever cases reported in one day as figures reach nearly 3,000
The latest coronavirus figures from the Scottish Government reveal that daily case figures have reached almost 3,000 – the highest number ever reached in Scotland – however positivity rate and hospital admissions have gone down since the previous day.
A total of 2,969 new cases of covid-19 have been reported by the Scottish Government on June 23.
Out of the 42,310 new tests that reported results, 7.3% of these were positive.
This compares to 2,167 new cases reported on June 22 with a 9.1% test positivity rate.
Sadly, there have also been five new reported deaths of people who have tested positive with the virus.
Yet , overall, 18 people were in intensive care – the same as the previous day – and 170 people were in hospital – one less than the previous day – yesterday with recently confirmed covid.
The news comes as Ms Sturgeon proposed August 9 as the official date to the end of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.
Talking about Wednesday’s increase in figures, Ms Sturgeon said: “Another big increase in covid cases today.
"First, some context: a record number of tests were done yesterday, and % positive is down a bit.
"BUT…if we want to get to end of restrictions on 9 August safely, we should take this increase seriously.
"Vaccines are breaking link between cases/illness/deaths - that’s and lets us target 19/7 & 9/8 as dates for lifting all restrictions.
"BUT…period between now & then, with a sizeable (though reducing daily) % of population not yet fully vaccinated demands caution.
"Most cases are now in younger, yet to be vaccinated groups, so fewer are becoming v ill. Around 5% of cases are admitted to hospital now cf 10% in Jan.
"BUT…5% of a large number of cases will still put huge pressure on NHS and cause suffering and loss.
"We are much more confident about the medium term (ie from 9 Aug), due to vaccines, but what we do in short term will determine how safely we get there.
"So - even tho we’re all fed up & frustrated if we see others breaking rules - its still important to take this seriously.”
As of this morning, 3,681,620 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,617,450 have received their second dose.