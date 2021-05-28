Health chiefs in Tayside have raised concerns over a “significant increase” in coronavirus cases in Dundee, as the Indian variant is spreading in the region.

They are urging residents to work together to drive cases back down by sticking to the coronavirus restrictions, getting tested even if they do not have symptoms and taking up the vaccination when offered.

The latest seven-day rate of case per 100,000 people in Dundee was 62.3, covering May 18-24.

Seven days earlier – a day after lockdown easing moved most of Scotland including Tayside to Level 2 – this rate was 16.1.

NHS Tayside director of public health Dr Emma Fletcher said: “I am very concerned about the significant rise in the number of cases of the virus in Dundee over the last week.

“We expected a small increase in case numbers due to the easing of restrictions, but we now have the more infectious variant of the virus which was first identified in India circulating in Tayside and this is contributing to increasing infection rates.

“It is very important for every single one of us that we quickly get on top of this developing situation and slow down the spread of the virus, and we need everyone’s help to do this.

“We have done so well in Tayside but it’s vital that we all act now and continue to work together to drive the number of new cases back down.

“My plea to the people of Tayside and particularly in Dundee is to isolate immediately if you have any symptoms and get tested even if you don’t have any symptoms.