Live updates on Covid-19 from Scotland, the UK, and around the world.
Hello, and welcome to our live blog for Friday, May 28.
Follow along for all the latest on the pandemic as well as live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon’s lunchtime Covid briefing, when the First Minister will announce whether Glasgow will move down to Level 2.
Last updated: Friday, 28 May, 2021, 10:20
- Nicola Sturgeon to give lunchtime briefing
- Decision due on whether Glasgow
- Universities face ‘crunch time’ due to Brexit and pandemic
- Jump in Covid-19 cases in Dundee
Irn Bru maker reports boost from pub reopenings
Scottish drinks company AG Barr has said it is seeing encouraging trading as people return to restaurants, pubs and bars around the UK.
The business said it has been trading in line with expectations over the last four months, despite lockdown restrictions affecting much of the country over that period.
The Irn Bru maker reported no figures ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday, but shareholders were given a small insight into how the business has performed.
“Despite lockdown restrictions being in place across much of the first quarter, Barr soft drinks trading has been relatively strong since the start of the new financial year,” AG Barr told investors.
“As lockdown restrictions have eased, we have seen a positive impact on both our sales volume and mix, with a shift back towards ‘drink now’, hospitality and leisure.”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a coronavirus briefing at 12.15pm with national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Glasgow restrictions reviewed as experts say Covid cases stabilising
Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce whether Glasgow’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased, with experts suggesting case numbers are stabilising in the city.
Glasgow is the only part of Scotland under Level 3 lockdown rules, prohibiting non-essential travel out of the area and imposing greater restrictions on socialising, hospitality and businesses.
The First Minister is due to announce whether there will be any changes to the measures in place for Glasgow at a coronavirus briefing on Friday afternoon, a week after she moved Moray – the only other area in a higher tier – down to Level 2.
The daily Covid-19 statistics on Thursday revealed 170 new cases in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, slightly below the weekly average of 184.
According to the Public Health Scotland figures, that is 110.2 cases per 100,000 of the population over the past seven days – more than twice the figure of the next highest health board area – NHS Forth Valley which is on 52.2.
Broken down by area, Glasgow city has had 924 cases in the last week at a rate of 145.9 per 100,000 of the population – second only to Clackmannanshire which has a rate of 151.3 but has only seen 78 new cases over the seven days.
Following pleas from business owners for clarity about when they can fully reopen, Ms Sturgeon said on Thursday that there are “reasons to be optimistic” about the situation in the city.
She said she wants Glasgow back on track “as quickly as possible, but that’s got to be done responsibly and safely”.
The Hidden Door festival will return in September – and judging by this year’s venue, the event is going to be a gas!
Linda Bauld, professor of public health and behavioural scientist at the University of Edinburgh, said “things do look like they are stabilising in Glasgow”.
“I think what makes it different from last year is that it does seem most of the infections are in younger adults – that was the case last year – but it’s not translating through yet to high numbers of people in hospital because fewer older people are becoming infected,” she said.
Regarding Murdo Fraser’s point about a more targeted, neighbourhood approach, she said: “You could try and do that here, but I think you need to be very clear people, for example, couldn’t travel very much outside that area.
“It’s difficult to see how you would really have an impact, for example, keeping hospitality closed in Pollokshields West and not in other parts of Glasgow … because people move around.
“I understand Murdo’s point and I think what he’s saying is ‘Let’s be as targeted and local as possible’, which I welcome, but I think the ‘targeted and local’ needs to be the public health response rather than shutting things.”
The head of industry body UK Hospitality has called on the Government to extend support to the hospitality sector if the date for full lifting of restrictions is postponed.
Kate Nicholls told Sky News: “Businesses will be forced to choose between paying business rates their taxes on their property or paying their people and keeping the business afloat.”
She continued: “That is not a position we want our businesses to be in, and it can’t be right after 15 months of closure and heavy restrictions that the Government would suddenly cut the industry loose.”
Ms Nicholls said proper support was needed “to avoid many of them going bust in very short order as a result of those restrictions continuing”.
She added: “Even just a couple of extra weeks will be devastating for many because they’ve run out of cash they are existing on fumes at the moment, and the government support, however extensive it has been has not been enough to cover the costs.”
“The industry was haemorrhaging half-a-billion pounds a month, every month that it was closed,” she said.
Murdo Fraser added: “We know the problem is not uniform… we know it is isolated particularly in the south side and it seems unreasonable for the whole city of Glasgow to be affected by one blanket approach.
“We would rather see a targeted approach if there has not been an improvement rather than treating a whole city as a single entity,” the Scottish Conservative Covid-19 recovery spokesman told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland.
On Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she wants Glasgow back on track “as quickly as possible, but that’s got to be done responsibly and safely”.
She said: “I know how difficult it is for residents and businesses across Glasgow but I also know how dangerous it would be if we eased restrictions too quickly and allowed a new variant of this virus, that we know is spreading perhaps even more quickly than the variant at the start of the year, to take a grip again.”
Areas of Glasgow with higher concentrations of coronavirus infections should be targeted with testing and vaccinations rather than the whole city being subject to “blanket” restrictions, the Scottish Conservatives have said.
Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative Covid-19 recovery spokesman, said if the latest data shows infections are still high then a “more targeted” approach was needed.
Glasgow has been under strict coronavirus restrictions for 270 days and is the only part of the country under tougher Level 3 constraints.
An update on restrictions in Scotland’s largest city is expected from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday afternoon.
Mr Fraser told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “Our view is the current council-wide lockdown in Glasgow has not been the right approach.
“Large parts of Glasgow do not see large numbers of people infected with Covid and yet are affected by these lockdown restrictions.
“If the data is still showing a specific problem in Glasgow what we should be doing is isolating that problem… localised surge testing, accelerating vaccinations in those communities and greater support for local businesses who have been really suffering.”
‘Lockdown in Glasgow not been the right approach’ insists Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has criticised the Scottish Government’s decision to introduce a council-wide lockdown in Glasgow.
Hancock denies promising Prime Minister hospital to care home testing
Under fire Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted he told the Prime Minister people would be tested for coronavirus before being moved from hospitals to care homes “when we could do it”.
Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing on Thursday that it was not possible to test everyone being sent from hospitals into care homes at the start of the pandemic because the capacity was not available.
His comments came a day after the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings told MPs that Government claims about putting a shield round care homes were “complete nonsense”.
Mr Cummings also claimed Boris Johnson was furious to discover that untested patients had been discharged to care homes, alleging that Mr Hancock had told them both that people being discharged would be tested.
But when asked if he had told the Prime Minister and Mr Cummings that everyone going from hospitals to care homes would be tested, Mr Hancock said: “My recollection of events is that I committed to delivering that testing for people going from hospital into care homes when we could do it.
“I then went away and built the testing capacity for all sorts of reasons and all sorts of uses, including this one, and then delivered on the commitment that I made.”
Jump in Covid-19 cases in Dundee
Health chiefs in Tayside have raised concerns over a “significant increase” in coronavirus cases in Dundee, as the Indian variant is spreading in the region.
They are urging residents to work together to drive cases back down by sticking to the coronavirus restrictions, getting tested even if they do not have symptoms and taking up the vaccination when offered.
The latest seven-day rate of case per 100,000 people in Dundee was 62.3, covering May 18-24.
Seven days earlier – a day after lockdown easing moved most of Scotland including Tayside to Level 2 – this rate was 16.1.
NHS Tayside director of public health Dr Emma Fletcher said: “I am very concerned about the significant rise in the number of cases of the virus in Dundee over the last week.
“We expected a small increase in case numbers due to the easing of restrictions, but we now have the more infectious variant of the virus which was first identified in India circulating in Tayside and this is contributing to increasing infection rates.
“It is very important for every single one of us that we quickly get on top of this developing situation and slow down the spread of the virus, and we need everyone’s help to do this.
“We have done so well in Tayside but it’s vital that we all act now and continue to work together to drive the number of new cases back down.
“My plea to the people of Tayside and particularly in Dundee is to isolate immediately if you have any symptoms and get tested even if you don’t have any symptoms.
“Also, please get both doses of the vaccine when you are offered it to ensure you gain maximum protection against the virus.”
Fund worth £3m to help promote Scottish tourist destinations
A fund worth £3 million has been announced to help tourism organisations promote visitor destinations as they recover from the pandemic.
The Scottish Government says the destination and sector marketing fund will help tourism groups promote Scotland as a year-round destination to UK and Irish markets.
The fund opens for applications on June 1 and will be split into three tiers, focusing on city, regional and national tourism groups.
Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult year for our tourism and hospitality sectors but, as we begin to reopen the economy and domestic travel resumes, this new fund will help to promote some of Scotland’s most scenic beauty spots to our closest markets.
“The fund stems from the work of the Scottish Tourism Recovery Taskforce and demonstrates our commitment to getting the sector firmly back on its feet again – a commitment backed by £25 million investment.
“Scotland is one of the world’s most iconic destinations and we must work together to deliver a sustainable recovery.”
The fund will be administered by VisitScotland.
The tourism body’s director of destination development, Riddell Graham, said: “By using the latest insights, groups across Scotland will develop and promote visitor experiences both sustainably and responsibly to help stimulate demand in the domestic market all year-round.
“VisitScotland is focused on the recovery of the industry, building a destination and visitor experience which allows tourism and events to flourish now and in the future.
“We’ll continue to work with, and support, businesses to ensure we rebuild this vital part of Scotland’s economy.”
Universities face ‘crunch time’ due to Brexit and pandemic, MPs warn
Scottish universities face a “crunch time” as they deal with the impact of Brexit and coronavirus, a committee of MPs has said.
The Scottish Affairs Committee said some universities faced the “real prospect” of insolvency in mid-2020 before both the UK and Scottish governments stepped in to help.
The MPs said the Turing Scheme, which is replacing the Erasmus scheme for student exchanges, should be expanded to fund international students coming to the UK.
A report from the cross-party group also notes there has been a 40% drop in EU students in the 2021-22 academic year.
Following Brexit, EU students now pay international student fees and the report said the drop is not as large as some in the sector feared.
The report recommends greater collaboration and engagement to help higher education deal with the new challenges.
It also urged the Scottish Government to consider whether further funding is needed for student mental health services.
Committee chairman Pete Wishart said: “This is a crunch time for Scottish universities and improved collaboration and engagement on reserved issues is the key to ensuring the wellbeing of our university sector.
“The reputation of Scottish universities and the research they conduct is nothing short of world class.
“But they face challenges made more difficult by Brexit and coronavirus.
“Getting the policies impacting them right will help them through this rough patch and strengthen the foundations of higher education and research.”