Coronavirus: Over 200 deaths at Fife hospital during pandemic, new data reveals

The figure for the Kirkcaldy hospital - which was at the forefront of NHS Fife’s treatment of patients - was included in the statistics released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

It gave a detailed breakdown of coronavirus deaths by the hospital they occurred in.

The Vic recorded a total of 210 deaths across the pandemic.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

In Tayside, Ninewells Hospital in Dundee had 340 coronavirus fatalities, while Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert had 315.

The NRS data revealed the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow recorded the most coronavirus deaths in Scotland - a total of 809 deaths.

Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary had 628, the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley 425 and Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, 138.

In Lothian, Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary recorded 368 Covid-19 deaths, and the city’s Western General Hospital 152.

St John’s Hospital in Livingston had 134 deaths.

The data confirmed that 10,114 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Just four deaths relating to the virus were registered between May 17-23y 23 - down two on the previous week.

This was the lowest weekly total since September 2020.

Two of the deaths were in South Lanarkshire, one in East Dunbartonshire and one in Falkirk.