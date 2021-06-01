LiveCoronavirus Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to give covid level restriction briefing | What level is Scotland in | Third wave concerns | Glasgow could move to Level 2 | Check Public Health Scotland dashboard
Hello, and welcome to our live blog for Tuesday, June 1.
Follow along for all the latest on the pandemic as well as live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus levels update.
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 June, 2021, 11:17
- Nicola Sturgeon to give latest lockdown review
- Scotland records one covid death and 490 cases on Monday
- Share Covid jabs with poorer nations, world leaders urged
Boost for Tartan Army as scientist says evidence of Covid transmission in fan zones ‘relatively modest’
Evidence of transmission of Covid-19 in outdoor settings such as fan zones is “relatively modest”, a leading scientist has said.
April saw highest number of operations since pre-pandemic
More operations were carried out in Scottish hospitals during April than in any other month since the coronavirus pandemic began, NHS Scotland figures show.
There were 18,630 scheduled operations throughout Scotland, of which 1,141 (6.1%) were cancelled. A total of 17,489 operations went ahead.
Scheduled surgeries were up 4.9% from March and 447% higher than April 2020 when the vast majority of planned operations were cancelled or postponed to provide the NHS with additional capacity for the pandemic.
But despite the total number of operations that took place in April 2021 reaching the highest figure since the coronavirus outbreak, it is still down by more than a quarter (26%) since February 2020.
Compared to pre-pandemic, April had 9,015 fewer scheduled operations (down 32.6% from February 2020) and 7,675 fewer were carried out once cancellations are taken into account.
The latest figures, published by Public Health Scotland, show 518 operations (2.8%) were cancelled by the hospital for clinical reasons, 252 (1.4%) were cancelled by the hospital due to a lack of capacity or other non-clinical reasons, 319 (1.7%) were cancelled by the patient and 52 (0.3%) were cancelled for other reasons such as fire alarms, patient transport being late or weather-related issues.
By health board, NHS Grampian recorded the highest proportion of cancelled operations, with 8.2% of their 2,115 scheduled surgeries, followed by NHS Lanarkshire (7.4% of 1,309) and NHS Shetland (7.3% of 151).
NHS Western Isles had just 2.7% of their 113 operations result in cancellation, followed by NHS Borders (3.5% of 143) and NHS Tayside (4.8% of 1,297).
The Public Health Scotland dashboard is updated each day with the latest available figures on Coronavirus - you can check it here
The EU’s ambassador to the UK has raised hopes that those wanting to holiday in Europe later this summer will find the process easier.
Joao Vale de Almeida told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I hope many, many British citizens will come to our countries and I hope many EU citizens will visit the UK.”
He said that the bloc was hoping a digital Covid certificate would pave the way for greater ability to travel.
“We’re hopeful that some time later in the summer, around July, we could be in a situation where travel and tourism will be made a lot easier,” he added.
Scientist urges delay to June 21 target date for lifting Covid-19 restrictions
A scientific adviser to the Government has repeated calls to delay the June 21 lifting of pandemic restrictions by “a few weeks”, warning that the ability of coronavirus to adapt in the face of vaccines has still left the UK in a vulnerable position.
Professor Ravi Gupta, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said the UK’s pandemic picture had changed since its road map to recovery was drawn up, chiefly through the emergence of the Indian of B1617.2 strain of the virus.
He also warned the increased socialisation following last month’s easing of restrictions could lead to “quite a lot” of hospital admissions, and said while Britain had performed “amazingly well” in its vaccination programme, it was still too early “to put the vaccine straight up against the virus”.
Prof Gupta told ITV’s Good Morning Britain moving back the June 21 target date could have a significant impact on the fight against the pandemic, adding it should be made clear to the public this would be a temporary measure based on recent developments.
More than 39 million people have been given a first jab and a further 25.3 million have had both doses.
Asked whether a three-week delay to the June 21 target would be sufficient while Britons were being vaccinated at a rate of four million per week, Prof Gupta said: “Even a month delay could have a big impact on the eventual outcome of this.
“As long as it’s clear to people this is not an unlimited extension of the lockdown but actually just a reassessment, that would be realistic.
“Because we didn’t plan for the 617.2 variant when the initial road map was made, and actually things have gone really well except for the fact that we have this new variant to complicate things.
“We must remember this is a virus that does adapt, and faced with vaccines it will eventually start to make mutations to avoid them even further, and then we could be in an even more precarious situation after that.”
Prof Gupta said the UK was in “a really good position” in regard to its vaccination programme but caution remained crucial.
“The key thing here is that we’re almost there,” he said.
Covid-19 variants will be named after letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigma
Covid-19 variants will be named after letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid “stigmatising” the countries where they were first detected.
'Disproportionate’ Glasgow Covid lockdown restrictions are ‘unfair and unlawful’, says law professor
‘Disproportionate’ lockdown restrictions in Glasgow are ‘unfair and unlawful’, a legal academic has warned.
Ross Kemp launches campaign to thank volunteers for helping during the pandemic
Ross Kemp has launched the Cheers for Volunteers campaign to thank those who have worked for free to provide assistance during the pandemic.
The actor and television presenter has partnered with the Together Coalition and Royal Voluntary Service charities to honour volunteers.
As part of the campaign he has met volunteers at The Volunteer pub in central London to thank them for their efforts.
Kemp, 56, said: “What a fantastic bunch of people. It was a pleasure to take them out for a drink and I was honoured to kick off Cheers for Volunteers.
“Wherever you will be at 5pm on July 4 please join me in raising your drink of choice to all of the volunteers who have seen us through the pandemic.
“The last year has been hard for all of us, but we also saw it bringing our communities closer together.
“Whatever happens next in the pandemic we’re going to need to keep that community spirit going.”
The Cheers for Volunteers campaign is part of the National Thank You Day on July 4, which is designed to thank people for their work during the pandemic.
At 5pm on July 4 the public are being urged to join in raising a drink of their choice for volunteers.
Army set to be deployed in Scotland to accelerate vaccinination rollout
The military is being called in to help accelerate the vaccine rollout in the Lothians amid claims staff shortages have left it in a “critical position”.
Ross says Scotland should move to Level 1 on June 7
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has insisted Scotland should be able to move to Level 1 on June 7, as he called on the Scottish Government not to leave whole areas behind if restrictions are relaxed.
Mr Ross said: “The success of Scotland and the UK’s vaccine scheme means we can now be far more positive about easing restrictions.”
The Tory added: “Everyone understands that there will be a need for local, targeted measures when an outbreak occurs.
“But leaving behind whole areas should be ruled out. Sweeping measures that unnecessarily hurt a whole city or council area are unfair on businesses and local people waiting to get on with their lives.”
Mr Ross argued: “Selectively imposing restrictions and targeting resources at smaller areas is entirely possible. The blanket council-wide approach is not the only plausible option.
“The one-size-fits-all approach should be replaced by targeted interventions to tackle local outbreaks.
“For the sake of jobs, businesses and people’s mental health, the country has to move forward together as much as possible.”
PM urged to adopt ‘one in, one out’ policy to boost jabs for developing world
More than 100 cross-party MPs and peers have urged Boris Johnson to show “global leadership” in the run-up to the G7 summit by pledging to do more to vaccinate developing nations.
With the Prime Minister chairing a gathering of the most economically powerful countries in the world in Cornwall from June 11, politicians are calling on him to commit to a one in, one out policy when it comes to vaccines.
For every dose bought for use in Britain, the signatories want the UK Government to donate a dose to the United Nations-backed Covax scheme, which is providing vaccines to low and middle-income countries.
It comes as the World Health Organisation, the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group and the World Trade Organisation used a joint plea across a range of international newspapers to call for richer countries to give more Covid vaccines to poor nations or risk new variants bringing fresh lockdowns.
In a letter backed by senior Tory MPs Peter Bottomley and Dr Dan Poulter, a former health minister who has worked on the frontline during the pandemic, the signatories said there is “clear moral imperative to act to close the global vaccine divide”, as well as a “rational case…to stop the threat of variants emerging abroad and taking root in the UK”.
Others putting their name to the letter include former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, former archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey, former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, Margaret Thatcher’s former health minister Baroness Hooper and ex-leader of the Liberal Democrats Lord Campbell.
Nicola Sturgeon is to announce on Tuesday (June 1) whether Covid restrictions can be eased further in Scotland – with the First Minister previously indicating not all of the country may move to Level 1.
