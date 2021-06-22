Covid-19 cluster linked to Fife bar
A small number of people linked to the Keys Bar in St Andrews have tested positive for Covid-19, NHS Fife has confirmed.
A number of close contacts of the positive cases have been identified and given appropriate public health advice.
The venue has taken the decision to close voluntarily.
NHS Fife is asking any individuals who were in The Keys Bar between June 11-17 to be especially vigilant of the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 – these are a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste. Should anyone develop any of the established symptoms of Covid-19, they should self-isolate immediately and book a test as soon as possible.
Testing is available seven days a week at Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews for those with symptoms. Getting tested can potentially help prevent many more people catching the virus and is absolutely free. Details of current Covid-19 testing sites and their opening times are on: www.nhsfife.org/testing.