All adults in Fife aged 40 and over are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 booster and flu jab.

Those aged between 40 and 59 years old are not being sent a blue invitation letter and are being asked to book an appointment online using the new national booking portal. While this option remains available, those aged 40 to 59 years old will also have the option of attending a series of new drop-in clinics.

A series of drop-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled at clinics across Fife to enable those requiring COVID-19 boosters and flu jabs to get vaccinated without the need for an appointment.

COVID booster drop-in clinics have been scheduled for the following venues and times:- Lochgelly Centre – December 1-3, (5-8pm), Kirkcaldy High Street Clinic (Former M&S store) - December 2-3 (5-

8pm); Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes (Former Argos store) – December 2-3 (5-8pm), The Studio, Methil – December 1-3 (5pm-8pm) and St Andrews Community Hospital - 30 Nov and 02 Dec (8am to 8pm)

All adults aged 40 or over, those aged 16 to 39 with underlying health conditions at higher risk of severe COVID-19, unpaid carers, and all frontline health workers are now eligible for a free COVID-19 booster and flu jab.

The booster drop-in clinics are also open to anyone aged 12 and over requiring first and second dose appointments.

If anyone is receiving both vaccinations then a 22-week gap is required between the second and booster dose of the COVID vaccine, however, those requiring only the COVID booster must wait 24 weeks between doses.

To pre-book an appointment, a link to the booking portal is available at www.nhsfife.org/booster.

