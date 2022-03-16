The number of new cases varies widely across the different areas of Fife.

Covid Fife: 12 areas of Fife with Highest numbers of coronavirus cases between March 6 and March 12

New figures released by the Scottish Government show which neighbourhoods have the highest levels of new covid cases.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:24 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:39 am

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, covid is still very much a factor in the way we live our lives each day.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Fife, in ascending order, which have the lowest number of new cases between March 6 and March 12.

1. Saline and Gowkhall

The area has had 65 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

2. Kelty East

The area has had 65 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

3. Dalgety Bay Central

The area has had 65 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

4. Markinch and Star

The area has had 68 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

FifeScottish Government
