Covid Fife: 12 areas of Fife with Highest numbers of coronavirus cases between March 6 and March 12

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, covid is still very much a factor in the way we live our lives each day.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Fife, in ascending order, which have the lowest number of new cases between March 6 and March 12.
1. Saline and Gowkhall
The area has had 65 new cases in the last seven days.
2. Kelty East
The area has had 65 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Dalgety Bay Central
The area has had 65 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Markinch and Star
The area has had 68 new cases in the last seven days.
