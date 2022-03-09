Covid Fife: 12 areas of Fife with lowest numbers of coronavirus cases between February 26 and March 4

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, covid is still very much a factor in the way we live our lives each day.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Fife, in descending order, which have the lowest number of new cases between February 26 and March 4.
1. Glenrothes - South parks
The area has had 16 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. St Monans and Pittenweem
The area has had 16 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Crail and Broarhills
The area has had 14 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Burntisland East
The area has had 14 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google