Which area of Fife has the lowest number of new cases?

Covid Fife: 12 areas of Fife with lowest numbers of coronavirus cases between February 26 and March 4

New figures released by the Scottish Government show which neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of new covid cases.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 11:43 am

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, covid is still very much a factor in the way we live our lives each day.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Fife, in descending order, which have the lowest number of new cases between February 26 and March 4.

1. Glenrothes - South parks

The area has had 16 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. St Monans and Pittenweem

The area has had 16 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Crail and Broarhills

The area has had 14 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Burntisland East

The area has had 14 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FifeScottish Government
Next Page
Page 1 of 3