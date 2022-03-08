Covid Fife: 13 areas of Fife with highest numbers of coronavirus cases between February 26 and March 4

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, many areas across Scotland still have high levels of covid.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Fife, in ascending order, which have the highest number of new cases between February 26 and March 4.
1. St Andrews South West
The area has had 44 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Dunfermline - Duloch South
The area has had 44 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Balmullo and Gauldry
The area has had 45 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Crossford, Charlestown and Limekilns
The area has had 46 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google