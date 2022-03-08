The different areas of Fife have varying levels of covid cases.

Covid Fife: 13 areas of Fife with highest numbers of coronavirus cases between February 26 and March 4

New figures released by the Scottish Government show which neighbourhoods have the highest levels of new covid cases.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:29 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:30 am

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, many areas across Scotland still have high levels of covid.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Fife, in ascending order, which have the highest number of new cases between February 26 and March 4.

1. St Andrews South West

The area has had 44 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Dunfermline - Duloch South

The area has had 44 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Balmullo and Gauldry

The area has had 45 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Crossford, Charlestown and Limekilns

The area has had 46 new cases in the last seven days.

