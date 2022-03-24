Covid Fife: 14 areas of Fife with Highest numbers of coronavirus cases between March 14 and March 20

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, covid is still very much a factor in the way we live our lives each day.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Fife, in ascending order, which have the highest number of new cases between March 14 and March 20.
1. St Andrews North and Strathkinnes
The area has had 69 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Dunfermline - Headwell
The area has had 69 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Burntisland West
The area has had 69 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Anstruther
The area has had 70 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google