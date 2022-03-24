The number of new cases varies widely across the different areas of Fife.

Covid Fife: 14 areas of Fife with Highest numbers of coronavirus cases between March 14 and March 20

New figures released by the Scottish Government show which neighbourhoods have the highest levels of new covid cases.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:10 pm

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, covid is still very much a factor in the way we live our lives each day.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Fife, in ascending order, which have the highest number of new cases between March 14 and March 20.

1. St Andrews North and Strathkinnes

The area has had 69 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Dunfermline - Headwell

The area has had 69 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Burntisland West

The area has had 69 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Anstruther

The area has had 70 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FifeScottish Government
Next Page
Page 1 of 4