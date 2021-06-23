Covid Fife: Large increase in coronavirus cases
Fife has seen a worrying increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, according to new figures released today.
A total of 153 new cases were recorded today, an increase on yesterday’s 100.
Today’s figure is the highest single overnight increase this year in Fife
However, the number of people in hospital with the virus remains less than 5.
It comes as there were 2,969 new cases recorded today across Scotland.
The daily test positivity rate was 7.3%, down from 9.1% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.
There were 13 deaths over the last week which were linked to covid-19, up from 7 last week.
There were four deaths in Glasgow, two deaths in Perth and Kinross and one death in each of Dundee City, Falkirk, Highland, Midlothian, South Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.
3,681,620 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,617,450 have received their second dose.