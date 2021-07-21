COVID in Fife: 122 cases in 24 hours, new data reveals

The number of coronavirus cases in Fife increased by 122 in just 24 hours this week, official figures show.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 8:15 am

A total of 18,183 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Fife when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, July 20 - up from 18,061 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Fife now stands at 4,868 cases per 100,000 people, which is lower than the Scotland average of 6,085.

However, there were no new coronavirus death - the region has now gone more than nine weeks since it last recorded a single death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pic: Lisa Ferguson
Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Read More

Read More
Kirkcaldy pub hits out after 64 no shows in one weekend costs them thousands of ...

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people across the region have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 211,946 people had received both jags by Monday – 70% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2019 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

FifeScotlandOffice for National Statistics