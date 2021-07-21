A total of 18,183 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Fife when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, July 20 - up from 18,061 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Fife now stands at 4,868 cases per 100,000 people, which is lower than the Scotland average of 6,085.

However, there were no new coronavirus death - the region has now gone more than nine weeks since it last recorded a single death.

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people across the region have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 211,946 people had received both jags by Monday – 70% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2019 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

