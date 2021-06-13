COVID in Fife: Call for lessons to be learned over care home deaths

A call has been made to learn lessons after the COVID deaths of elderly people in a number of care homes across Fife.

Sunday, 13th June 2021

Claire Baker spoke out after the recent publication of data which showed the devastating impact on homes across the region.

Lomond Court Nursing home in Glenrothes recorded with 21 Covid-related deaths recorded at the facility - that equated to 52.5 per 100 places, giving it the highest rate of any care home in Scotland.

Statistics from the Care Inspectorate have revealed that between March 2020 and 2021, 384 Covid-related deaths were recorded in Mid Scotland and Fife care homes.

The Labour MSP called for lessons to be learned after care home deaths

Ms Baker said: “Every death in care homes during this terrible pandemic was devastating for families and care home staff, and the lack of support for care homes to respond to the pandemic was nothing short of a scandal.

“Those responsible in government must be held to account and lessons must be learned.

"Our dedicated care home and NHS staff went above and beyond during the pandemic, but they were let down and put in harm's way by the poor planning of the Government response.

“The 384 Covid-related deaths that have occurred in Mid Scotland and Fife care homes are heart-breaking, and families have to live with the thought of ‘what if’.

“ There will be a public inquiry into care home deaths, but we also need urgent reform of our care system and a National Care Service.

“This must be a priority for the new Parliament and the vulnerable in our society must not be failed in this way again.”

