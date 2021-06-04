COVID in Fife: Call for vigilance in St Andrews after steady rise in positive cases

The rise came in St Andrews, and now NHS Fife has called on residents to be aware of the symptoms - and get tested.

It said cases in the university town have been “steadily rising over recent weeks” - particularly amongst the student population in the town.

Earlier this week a mobile testing unit was deployed to the University of St Andrews in order to identify anyone who may be unknowingly carrying the virus without displaying symptoms.

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

NHS Fife said work is ongoing to determine potential links between any of the cases and ensure those in close contact with the positive individuals can be instructed to self-isolate and prevent further spread.

It also asked residents and visitors to follow public health guidance even as restrictions are eased and Fife moves into Level-1 this weekend.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health, said: “It’s crucial that local people take the necessary precautions to limit the opportunity for the virus to spread.

“As the public health restrictions ease further this weekend, it has never been more important to follow the guidance around FACTS – it’s vital that we look to avoid crowded spaces, maintain a two metre distance from others and wear appropriate face coverings in order to reduce your risk of catching COVID-19.

“Around a third of those who contract COVID-19 display no symptoms at all so we want to encourage as many people as possible in and around St Andrews to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.”Dr Tomlinson added: “We’ve made significant progress over recent months to suppress the number of COVID-19 cases in Fife, and we need people across the Kingdom to remain vigilant if we are to keep the prevalence of the virus at low levels.”

Testing is available for both those with and without COVID-19 symptoms at Victory Memorial Hall - St Mary’s Place, and David Russell Apartments.

Appointments can be booked in advance at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test, although people can still drop-in without one.

Home testing kits can also be collected from Victory Memorial Hall.

