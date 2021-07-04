COVID in Fife: Drop-in vaccine clinics launched at venues across region

They are open to anyone aged over 18, who has to receive their first dose, or anyone who has waited over eight weeks for their second vaccine of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca, and doesn't have an appointment scheduled.

The clinics have been launched by NHSFife and are being held in a number of towns on various dates.

On Monday, and July 9 and 12, there is a drop-in clinic at St Andrews Community Hospital.

Pic: Fife Photo Agency

People can also go to the Savoy Centre, Methil on Tuesday, July 6 and 10, as well as 11th, 12th and 13th.

There is a drop-in clinic at Cupar Corn Exchange on July 8-9.

On July 12 and 13, there are also drop-in clinics at Argos Kingdom Centre; Carnegie Conference Centre Dunfermline, and the former M&S High Street Kirkcaldy.

A self-registration portal is now available to get an appointment.

